Telecom’s mast dividing community in Clara in Kilkenny

Another telecom mast is dividing a local community.

Clara GAA has agreed to host one on their grounds and planning permission has been granted for it.

But there are still some in the club and community who want it to be stopped.

Local Man Bill O’Keeffe says planning would not have been granted if there was proof of any health issues.

And he says the financial boost to the club of more than €10,000 a year is a massive factor:

“It facilitates I suppose from the likes of a club is just into five figures wherever it finishes up with whatever amount of aerials are on the mast, you can have two or three service providers on the mast,” said Bill.