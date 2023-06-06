Guidance Counsellor Gemma Lawlor urging leaving cert student to prepare today for tomorrow

The countdown is on for this year’s state exams.

Students are being advised now is the time to make sure you’re organised before the first papers tomorrow morning.

About 2000 Leaving Cert students are expected to start with English Paper 1 tomorrow morning with a similar number sitting the Junior Cert.

Tyndall College Guidance Counsellor Gemma Lawlor, says the best thing you can do today is make sure you’re organised for the morning:

“Make sure that you have all the necessary things in place, for example, how am I getting there? do I have my materials, enough materials of everything that I need,” said Gemma.