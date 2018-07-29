Hacketstown in Carlow will be Rockin’ n Rollin’ today as the Elvis Roots Festival is underway

It’s that time of year again when you can dust off your Blue Suede Shoes and head to Hacketstown for the annual Elvis Roots Festival.

It got underway yesterday but the majority of the events are taking place today.

So, if you have a Burning Love for the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself, you know where to be this afternoon.

The Elvis Festival has been running in Hacketstown in Carlow for a number of years now and today’s events get underway from lunchtime.

Main Street will certainly be All Shook Up as there will be live music and dancing out on the street with Declan Flanagan.

That’s followed by an Elvis Tribute Show at 3.30.

And if you’re Lonesome Tonight the Helter Skelter band will be playing live music to keep you company!

Aside from the music, there will also be plenty of stalls, balloon modelling, clowns and other family fun.

So, It’s Now or Never, if you don’t want to miss out on the chance to rock, Jailhouse style!