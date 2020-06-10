Hair salons in Kilkenny & Carlow could be allowed re-open sooner than planned

The Taoiseach has confirmed the government is working on plans to bring forward the reopening of hairdressers.

Under the current roadmap, salons aren’t due to reopen until July 20th – but this could be fast tracked.

Local salon owner Denise Walsh of Rustiq in Kilkenny told KCLR Live on Tuesday that it doesn’t make sense to keep them closed when other businesses are re-opening.

Denise said they are prepared to take the measures to mind their customers and staff.

This morning a spokesperson for Leo Varadkar says phases 3 and 4 are currently under review and are subject to change.

This means hairdressers, pubs, gyms could reopen sooner than scheduled.