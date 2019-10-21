Man attacked with a hammer during Carlow burglary

A man was hospitalised after being hit in the head with a hammer by burglars in Carlow over the weekend.

It happened when two men broke into a house on the Tullow road last Saturday evening.

Two men came in through the back door of a home in the Cloisters at about ten to nine.

They were confronted by a man who was in the house, who grabbed one of the intruders.

In the resulting struggle he was hit in the head with a hammer.

The two burglars fled when the Gardai were called.

The injured man was taken to St Lukes hospital in Kilkenny for treatment.

Anyone with any information or who might have seen suspicious activity around the Tullow Road last Saturday night is being asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.