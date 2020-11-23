Hand sanitiser recall took place two weeks after HSE was informed of issue

The HSE didn’t recall the ViraPro hand sanitiser until two weeks after it was informed there was a problem.

It was advised by the Department of Agriculture there was an issue on October 7th and it recalled the product on the 23rd of that month.

The HSE says it was advised by the Department of Agriculture on the 7th of October that warehouses should detain the ViraPro hand sanitiser being stored.

The health authority says it quarantined all of this brand’s hand sanitiser the next day in its warehouses.

It says it was also agreed that no further action would be taken until such time as the test results on samples were available.

On the 22nd of October it says it acted in a timely and appropriate manner, after it was removed from the product register by the Department.

The HSE says it immediately moved to recall the ViraPro hand sanitiser from the healthcare system on 23rd of October.

It says subsequently it was informed all ViraPro products should be recalled and as a precautionary measure it issued a second product recall notice to the healthcare system the next day.