Handbags, jewellery and cash taken during burglary at Carlow house

Handbags, jewellery and cash were stolen during a burglary in Carlow over the weekend.

It happened at a house on Sleaty Road last Saturday afternoon.

The burglars got in through a door at the back of the house just after three o’clock in the afternoon.

Three black handbags, a sum of cash and assorted jewellery was taken.

Carlow Gardaí are asking that anyone offered any of these items for sale, or anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area between 3 and 3.20pm to contact them.