Handbags, jewellery and cash taken during burglary at Carlow house

Handbags, jewellery and cash were stolen during a burglary in Carlow over the weekend.

It happened at a house on Sleaty Road last Saturday afternoon.

The burglars got in through a door at the back of the house just after three o’clock in the afternoon.

Three black handbags, a sum of cash and assorted jewellery was taken.

Carlow GardaĆ­ are asking that anyone offered any of these items for sale, or anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area between 3 and 3.20pm to contact them.