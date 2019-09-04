Have You Seen Missing Laois Teenager Leanne Cawley?

Gardaí are looking for help in tracking down a Laois teenager.

16 year old Leanne Cawley is missing from Portarlington since about 2pm Monday.

She’s described as being 5foot 5, of a thin build with long brown hair and when last seen she was wearing a grey tracksuit bottoms, pink top and navy jacket.

It is believed that she is in the company of a 19 year old man and may be heading towards Northern Ireland.

Gardaí and Leanne’s family are very concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portarlington Garda Station on 057 8623 112 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.