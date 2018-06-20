Have You Seen Rafal Filipowicz?
Edwina Grace 1 hour ago
Gardai are renewing their appeal for a man who’s missing now for three months.

30 year old Rafal Filipowicz, a Polish national who was living in Carlow, was last seen at 8:10am on Friday, March 16 leaving Portlaoise General Hospital, exiting onto the Dublin Road.

There have been no confirmed sightings of him since & there are concerns for his safety.

He’s described as being 5″11 in height, with brown hair & a tattoo on his right forearm.  When last seen he was wearing a loose-fitting red polo shirt, light grey tracksuit bottoms & dark coloured runners.

Gardai in Carlow are conducting searches & are appealing for anybody with information to come forward.

 

