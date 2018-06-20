Carlow NewsKCLR NewsNews & Sport
Have You Seen Rafal Filipowicz?
Gardai are renewing their appeal for a man who’s missing now for three months.
30 year old Rafal Filipowicz, a Polish national who was living in Carlow, was last seen at 8:10am on Friday, March 16 leaving Portlaoise General Hospital, exiting onto the Dublin Road.
There have been no confirmed sightings of him since & there are concerns for his safety.
He’s described as being 5″11 in height, with brown hair & a tattoo on his right forearm. When last seen he was wearing a loose-fitting red polo shirt, light grey tracksuit bottoms & dark coloured runners.
Gardai in Carlow are conducting searches & are appealing for anybody with information to come forward.