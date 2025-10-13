15-year-old Megan O’Brien has not been seen since 7:30pm Saturday evening (11th Oct)>

Described as being 5foot, 8inches tall, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes, she was wearing a black jacket with grey joggers and black Converse-style runners.

Megan may have travelled to Dublin City Centre but is also known to frequent the Celbridge, County Kildare area.