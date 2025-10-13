An appeal’s been issued for information on a teenager who’s missing from Carlow town.
Described as being 5foot, 8inches tall, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes, she was wearing a black jacket with grey joggers and black Converse-style runners.
Megan may have travelled to Dublin City Centre but is also known to frequent the Celbridge, County Kildare area.
Gardaí say they’re concerned for her well-being and are asking those with information to please contact them at Carlow Garda Station on (059) 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.