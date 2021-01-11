Have your say on the Graiguenamanagh-Tinnahinch development plan today

There’s a free webinar on the Graiguenamanagh-Tinahinch development plan today for locals.

The online event starts at 7pm and is open to all to find out more information and share their ideas for the next six years.

The plan is a joint effort from Kilkenny and Carlow County Councils.

Local Cllr Willie Quinn says they want as many people as possible to get involved.

“The webinar is an opportunity for people to air their views, to look at the plans, we have had some meetings already and they were well attended and people have an idea (about the plans)” said Councillor Quinn.

“There are probably people that don’t, that hasn’t had an input into yet for business and for local people, in general, to have their say just to get their viewpoint across, there are plenty of people out there that need to have their say on this” he added.

Interested parties are required to register for the event on Eventbrite.ie, search “Draft Graiguenamanagh/Tinnahinch Local Area Plan”, register for the event where a link to the webinar will be sent by return.