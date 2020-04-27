Gardai cracking down on all illegal activity in Carlow Kilkenny with ‘great gusto’

The local Garda Chief Superintendent has issued a warning to anyone involved in ciminal activity in Carlow KIlkenny.

Despite all the extra checkpoints an duties due to the corosnavirus pandemic Dominic Hayes says they are still pursuing criminals with ‘great gusto’.

He says the €1.2m seizure of cannabis on the Carlow/Laois border over the weekend is evidence of this.

Local Gardai were involved in the find, along with their counterparts from Laois.

Superintendent Hayes has been telling KCLR Live that they are busy due to increasing numbers of people who’re not following the Covid-19 regulations – but he says they’re not negecting their other duties.