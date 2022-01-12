Hazardous driving conditions expected in Carlow & Kilkenny after fog warning

There could be hazardous driving conditions across Carlow and Kilkenny tonight and tomorrow morning.

Met Eireann has issued a fog warning for Leinster and Munster beginning at 8pm Wednesday evening.

The yellow warning will be in place until midday on Thursday, but the fog could linger in places into the afternoon.

The forecaster is warning fog or freezing fog will develop, becoming dense overnight leading to impaired visibility and hazardous driving conditions.