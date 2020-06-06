Head of Kilkenny Tourism says more detail is needed in regards to hospitality guidelines

The Head of Kilkenny Tourism has welcomed the reopening of the hospitality sector at the end of the month, but says more detail is needed on how they’re going to implement certain guidelines.

The Taoiseach announced yesterday afternoon there will be just four phases instead of five on a new accelerated Government Roadmap.

People will be allowed travel anywhere in Ireland from the end of the month.

But Manager at the Ormonde Hotel Colin Ahern says there is some confusion as to what constitutes for food in a restaurant, and which businesses will be allowed to sell food.