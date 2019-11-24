Health and Safety Authority investigating after worker seriously injured on new Kilkenny-Wexford bridge

A worker on the new bridge from South Kilkenny to New Ross has received serious injuries after a workplace accident.

Emergency services were called at around 20 past 8 on Wednesday evening of last week, the 13th.

The Health and Safety Authority have told KCLR that the worker, who’s originally from Italy, was taken to hospital with some serious injuries.

Their inspector has visited the site and an investigation is ongoing.

Work had to stop on the new Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge for a couple of days as a result.