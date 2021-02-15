Health Minister confirms local vaccination centre locations

The locations of two local vaccination centres have been confirmed.

In Kilkenny, one is going to be set up in Cillín Hill just outside the city.

In Carlow, meanwhile, a deal has been agreed to use the Seven Oaks Hotel.

It comes as the Covid-19 vaccination rollout continues locally in GP surgeries and care homes today.

Prague House in Freshford has 15 residents and 13 staff getting the jab this afternoon.

While in Ballon, Riverdale Nursing Home are also getting their batch today.

Nationwide, over 13 thousand people above the age of 85 will receive their Covid 19 vaccine this week.