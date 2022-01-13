Health Minister expects people to ‘do the right thing’ as he admits logging antigen results is ‘open to misuse’

The logging of positive antigen tests on the HSE portal is open to misuse says the Health Minister.

A system will be running from Friday to allow those aged 4 to 39 to register a positive rapid test and log their close contacts.

There will be no need for a PCR test to confirm infection, while it will also be used to issue recovery Covid certs.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly expects everyone will do the right thing:

“I think over the last 2 years what we’ve seen time and time again in terms of people following the public health advice and doing so many different things, people have continually done the right thing”