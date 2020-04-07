KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Health Minister gives go ahead to the Easter Bunny to work this weekend
Simon Harris says he's been given the go ahead from our top doctors to deliver eggs
The Health Minister has confirmed the Easter Bunny is allowed to work this weekend after a number of children got in touch.
But the Easter Bunny has been reminded about washing his hands regularly and keeping his distance.
Important news for children: Many of you contacted me & asked me to if the Easter Bunny was allowed work this weekend. I have checked with our top doctors & the good news is he can. But he has been contacted to remind him about washing his hands regularly & keeping his distance
— Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) April 7, 2020