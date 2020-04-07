KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Health Minister gives go ahead to the Easter Bunny to work this weekend

Simon Harris says he's been given the go ahead from our top doctors to deliver eggs

The Health Minister has confirmed the Easter Bunny is allowed to work this weekend after a number of children got in touch.

But the Easter Bunny has been reminded about washing his hands regularly and keeping his distance.

