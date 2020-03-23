KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Health Minister says new recommendations could be brought in to tackle social distancing
There are concerns some people aren’t adhering to the two metre distance to combat the spread of the Coronavirus
The Health Minister says new recommendations are likely to tackle problems with social distancing.
There are concerns some people aren’t adhering to the two metre distance to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet tomorrow to consider if tighter restrictions are necessary.
Simon Harris says some people still aren’t following social distancing rules.
Do you want to save lives? Do you want to support our frontline health staff? Do you want to keep your family safe? Do you want to get our country through the next few weeks and months? Then do this! Keep your distance. Stay away #coronavirus #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/kaseiA87Wx
— Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) March 22, 2020