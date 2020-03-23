KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Health Minister says new recommendations could be brought in to tackle social distancing

There are concerns some people aren’t adhering to the two metre distance to combat the spread of the Coronavirus

The Health Minister says new recommendations are likely to tackle problems with social distancing.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet tomorrow to consider if tighter restrictions are necessary.

Simon Harris says some people still aren’t following social distancing rules.

