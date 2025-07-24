A heartfelt appeal has been launched after a devastating theft at a local animal rescue in Mullinahone, just over the Kilkenny-Tipperary border.

A dark green Ifor Williams horsebox along with horse feed and horse collars were taken from Cappanagarrane rescue in Mullinahone on Monday night.

Anne Williamson says a neighbours pony is also missing.

She told the KCLR Daily the theft has left them in a difficult situation: “We rely heavily on donations and volunteer support. To lose the horsebox and feed is a huge blow.”