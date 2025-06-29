It looks like reports of a ‘heat dome’, which has been hovering over Europe hitting Ireland aren’t accurate.

Southern Europe has been experiencing its first major heatwave of the summer, with temperatures in parts of Spain set to exceed 40 degrees celsius.

Health and fire warnings have been issued in several countries, including Greece after fires were reported south of the capital Athens on Thursday.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly says we won’t be affected in the South East.

“Well we do have a very warm and humid Sunday, with temperatures up around 24 or 25 degrees, and it will stay a little bit warm in the South East on Monday, with temperatures above 20 degrees. Cooler, fresher air will be moving in from the west, and it will be much cooler and fresher from Tuesday and the remainder of the week, as this plume of hot air moves away from Ireland.”