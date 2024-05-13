A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for southern counties this morning.

Heavy downpours can be expected in Waterford as well as Kerry and Cork until 1 o’clock this afternoon.

It follows a weekend of sunshine and high temperatures.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather explains what’s behind the dramatic change in conditions, noting; “We have a low pressure system that has come up from the south and the high pressure has now given way to that”.

He adds “That will bring the heavy rain through this morning and today but clearing north, a little bit unsettled for a few days and temperatures back down a little bit as well but still some good sunny spells and it does look like that low pressure system decide to head down towards Spain and Portugal”.