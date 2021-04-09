Kilkenny Cllr: Hebron Rd Roundabout should not be ‘no-go area’ for buses

The Hebron Rd Roundabout should not have been allowed to become a “no-go area” for buses, according to a local councillor.

Fianna Fáil’s Joe Malone’s disappointed with the news that passengers are reporting the City Direct Bus has been taking a long way around to avoid the area, after repeated stone-throwing attacks.

Kilkenny Gardaí says a file on the issue’s been sent to the National Juvenile Office and the investigation is ongoing.

But Cllr Malone says it’s upsetting that things have gotten to this point.