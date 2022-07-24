Help is needed for Ukrainian families coming to Thomastown

A call to action is set for people to donate what they can to the Ukrainian families coming to Thomastown and Knocktopher.

Sue Dillion, formerly of Thomastown community helpers, put out an appeal for supplies on KCLR to make the lives of the arriving Ukrainians easier.

She says it’s difficult to predict what clothes will be needed, but toys are something we can provide for the time being.

Sue Dillion who is helping the families settle says they’ll have more answers of what is needed on Tuesday. ”Toys are certainly welcome as imagine the children will have had to leave all their toys behind. We don’t know what clothes are needed just yet but we have a meeting Tuesday and we will know then. People are welcome to donate what they can.”