Help’s needed to track down a woman missing from County Wicklow.

49-year-old Devon MacGillivray was last seen in Bray at 5:30am yesterday morning (Thursday, 25th Sept).

She’s described as being 5foot, 6inches tall, is of slim build with long black hair and brown eyes – when last seen, Devon was wearing a black jacket with grey sleeves, black trousers and dark-coloured shoes.

Her family and Gardaí are concerned for her well-being so anybody with information is asked to get in touch.

You can contact Bray Garda Station on (01) 6665300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.