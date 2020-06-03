Hero dog helps rescue girls from River Barrow

Three little girls had to be rescued from the River Barrow in Graiguenamanagh on Monday.

Two locals Mike Bolger and David Dunne spotted that the children were being swept away in the current.

Along with Clyde, Mike’s Staffordshire Terrier they jumped in and rescued the girls and their father who was trying to help but was not able to swim.

One of the girls was brought to safety by Clyde when she grabbed his collar.