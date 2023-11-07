High Court judge dismisses challenge to Castlebanny Wind Farm in Kilkenny

A High Court judge has dismissed a challenge to the Castlebanny Wind Farm development in Kilkenny.

It’s reported that the Save the South Leinster Way Group and a local resident were a day late in seeking a judicial review into the planning permission granted by An Bord Pleanala.

The large scale project, expected to cost about 175 million euro, aims to install 21 turbines up to 185m in height within the townlands of Castlecosker, Derrynahinch, Kiltorcan, Coolroe Beg, Baunskeha, Castlebanny, Kilvinoge, Cappagh, Coolnahau, Ballytarsna, Mullennakill, Glenpipe, Ballymartin, Ballyvatheen, Ballynoony West, Derrylacky, Garrandarragh, Ballygegan and Ballyvool- full details here.

The Irish Times and Agriland had reporters at the court – details here and here.