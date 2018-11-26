High percentage of skilled workers leaving Carlow every day for work

The results of Carlow’s first commuter survey show the level of skilled workforce in the county is particularly high.

The data has been gathered over the last four months by the Local Enterprise Office and shows that 82% of those leaving the county for work each day have a minimum of a 3rd level qualification.

The project was undertaken to determine why people from Carlow were working elsewhere and how to create more jobs locally.

Kieran Comerford of the Enterprise Office says people want to be able to work in the county they live in.

He told KCLR news “When people did the survey we asked them would they like to be actively involved in the process. We also asked them their motivation, so was it salary based, sector based, promotion, size of the organisation? Just over 50% of them said when opportunities come up in Carlow, they’d like to hear more about them”