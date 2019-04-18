High Pollen Count forecast for Carlow & Kilkenny

Asthma and hayfever sufferer should be on high alert.

Met eireann are forecasting a high pollen count for today and tomorrow.

With the fine weather due to continue over the bank holiday weekend it could be the start of a very long season.

Bríd from Freshco Pharmacy has been telling KCLR that it’s particularly important for anyone with Asthma to take preventative measures.

She says “hayfever sufferers should make sure they are taking the right antihistamines as some can make you drowzy and shouldn’t be used when working or operating heavy machinery”.

And she adds that there are ways to reduce exposure to pollen – especially for parents of children with allergies.