Over 9,000 premises across Carlow and Kilkenny have been connected to high-speed broadband through the National Broadband Plan.

That’s according to the latest figures published by National Broadband Ireland.

NBI is rolling out high speed fibre broadband to home, businesses and farms across the county and is set to invest 104 million euro in Carlow and Kilkenny under the National Broadband Plan.

Currently 7,000 premises are connected in Kilkenny while a further 18,300 can now preorder a fibre broadband service in areas such as Kilkenny City, Castlecomer and Mullinavat.

Just 5,500 premises can preorder the service in rural communities surrounding Carlow Town, Muine Bheag and Borris.