The Kilkenny Arts Festival’s first weekend continues today, with a number of events and performances taking place throughout the county.

Ciarán Hinds, Sharon Carty and The Fews Ensemble will perform “the more beautiful world” in St. Canice’s Cathedral this evening at 8.30pm.

Today’s other highlights include a talk from journalist Sally Hayden on her experiences covering news in the Middle East, and singer-songwriter Elise’s performance in Cleere’s bar.

Speaking on the Saturday show, director of “What are you afraid of?” at the Watergate theatre and artistic director of Rough Trade Magic Theatre Company Lynne Parker, spoke about the approach she takes to analysing a script.

“We block the whole play in an afternoon, and then you throw that away, and then you go back to the script, and then you start looking at shapes that might correspond to the thought that’s on the page, but it’s very much about the intuitive sense of the style and the emotional flavour, and the intellectual intention, so you’re sort of mixing all of these things together.”