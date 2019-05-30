HIQA Asks Public to Take Part in National Patient Survey

Thursday 30th May

The National Information and Quality Authority of Ireland are asking the public to take part in the National Patient Survey.

Patients at acute hospitals across the country are asked each May to outline what’s working well in the system & what improvements are needed.

Locally about 700 people who spent time during the month in St Luke’s General Hospital & Lourdes Orthopedic Hospital at Kilcreene can have their say.

Patients have just two days left to take part. Survey Director Rachel Flynn says they have learned a lot from the feedback already.