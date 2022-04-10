Homecoming for Aintree Grand National winner to take place on Sunday evening

A homecoming event will take place in The Lord Bagenal Inn in Leighlinbridge in Carlow at 6pm on Sunday evening for the 50-1 shot Aintree Randox Grand National winner, Noble Yeats.

The horse was the talk of the racing world on Saturday, as it romped home to victory in the world’s most famous and prestigious steeplechase. Its trainer, Carlow-based Emmet Mullins is the nephew of champion trainer Willie Mullins, and this was the first time that he entered a horse into the event which is watched by an estimated audience of up to 500 million people worldwide.

Joining the horse and its trainer at the event will be jockey Sam Waley-Cohen and his father, the horse owner Robert Waley-Cohen. All are welcome to attend.