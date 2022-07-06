Homecoming for Kilkenny senior hurlers expected to take place on Monday 18th July

Fans of Kilkenny senior hurlers look set to honour the team with an official homecoming.

For the first time in years, the side is to return home on match day after their final in Croke Park on 17th July. (More on that here).

But KCLR News understands that, win or lose, the traditional homecoming is in the planning stages by personnel at the county council, GAA county board and gardaí.

UPMC Nowlan Park would likely host it on Monday, 18th July, from about 4pm with the usual entertainment, including a replay of the game with Limerick on large screens.

Stay tuned for updates.