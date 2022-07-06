Kilkenny team to return home following All Ireland senior hurling final as there’s no hotel available in Dublin for post match banquet

Kilkenny’s senior hurlers couldn’t get a hotel in Dublin for the night after the All Ireland final.

The team will instead return home after the match in Croke Park on 17th July instead with a reception expected to be organised in the city. (It’s thought the homecoming will take place on Monday, 18th July – see here).

City West Hotel is the usual gathering spot for celebrations and commiserations but it’s been leased by the government to house Ukrainian refugees so is not available.

And it seems it’s not the only one – County PRO Paul Fitzgerald has been updating our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is:

And KCLR News’ Sinéad Burke’s been out chatting with some younger fans at a Cúl Camp in Ballyhale: