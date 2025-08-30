Homelessness is at its lowest level in Carlow so far this year.

It’s dropped 22% on last month with 35 people seeking emergency accomodation last month. Thats down from a high of 45 in June.

40 people were registered as homeless in Kilkenny, up slightly, according to the latest figures published Housing Department.

Nationally a new record high of over 16 thousand people were accessing emergency accomodation including 5,,000 children

The Simon Communities says needs to be a ramp-up in investment in homelessness prevention.

Simon Communities’ Executive Director Ber Grogan wants to stop people falling into homelessness,