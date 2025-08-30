Homelessness is at its lowest level in Carlow so far this year.
It’s dropped 22% on last month with 35 people seeking emergency accomodation last month. Thats down from a high of 45 in June.
40 people were registered as homeless in Kilkenny, up slightly, according to the latest figures published Housing Department.
Nationally a new record high of over 16 thousand people were accessing emergency accomodation including 5,,000 children
The Simon Communities says needs to be a ramp-up in investment in homelessness prevention.
Simon Communities’ Executive Director Ber Grogan wants to stop people falling into homelessness,
People do not need to be forced into experiencing homelessness. We know that we could have the no fault eviction ban, we could address the happ limits and affordability of the rental sector, but we really need to focus on prevention instead of putting money into the private emergency accommodations.