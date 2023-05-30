Homeowners encouraged to rent a room to a student for the next academic year

Homeowners in Carlow are being urged to rent a room in their home to a student following the ongoing shortage of accomodation.

Those who decide to do so will earn €14,000 tax free a year.

Householders or landlords with a room or property to rent can place their ads on the free SETU Student Pad website.

Jacqui O’Connor, SETU’s Head of Accommodation says renting out a room is a win-win situation for everyone:

“You can earn up to €14,000 tax-free annually. It’s a great incentive for someone that has a room to rent, given the current economic situation we find ourselves in with the price of everything. It’s a win-win for both the home owner and for our students.”