Hopes high that Kilkenny camogie will get “a richly deserved recognition or occasion” at a future date

We should be gearing-up to welcome home the All Ireland senior camogie champions later today.

However, due to the pandemic, the usual Homecoming celebrations have had to go on ice.

Kilkenny team beat Galway 1-14 to 1-11 in Croke Park on Saturday night and Mayor John Coonan says that achievement will be marked down the line.

He’s told KCLR News “Unfortunately due to Covid restrictions & public health requirements it will not be possible this year for the local authority to hold the usual homecoming celebrations however that it will be possible at an early future date to organise a richly deserved recognition or occasion”.

Mayor Coonan adds “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Captain Lucinda Gahan and the Kilkenny Senior Camogie Team and panel on the occasion of their magnificent victory in the All Ireland final in Croke Park and equally too I’d like to thank their Manager Brian Dowling and his back room team and show our appreciation in the pivotal part they played in returning the O’Duffy Cup to Kilkenny”.

