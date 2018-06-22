Hopes of a return home for Carlow girl Shan after 16 months in Texas

It seems things are finally looking a little more positive for a young Carlow woman who has been getting treatment for a rare form of cancer in the US.

Shantelle Tynan is being cared for at Texas Childrens hospital for the past 16 months now where she has undergone intensive treatments for her illness.

Her family have been keeping her many followers updated on her progress and this week revealed that Shantelle has made some really good progress and is now on oral chemotherapy which they hope can get her to a no active disease status in the coming months.

The next step is to try and get her home to Carlow but for that they will need a team of doctors here in Ireland that would take over her care from the medical team in Texas.