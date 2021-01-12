Hopes rise for a Biden visit to Carlow

There are hopes that President-elect Joe Biden will visit Carlow in the near future.

The proposal was put forward by Cllr Fergal Browne at yesterday’s meeting of the County Council, where he suggested the local authority should formally invite the incoming President.

Due to his own Irish heritage, it’s expected that Biden will make an official visit to Ireland during his presidency.

And Cllr Browne says there are many reasons for him to include a trip to Carlow on the agenda;

“Carlow has great links with America, even the fact that Pierce Butler who’s originally from Carlow was involved in devising their electoral college system, there’s a direct link there straight away” he told KCLR News.

“Not to mind our connection with Walt Disney, whose burial place is in Tinryland. There’s also John Tyndall, who’s very famous, and there are multiple universities and mountain ranges [in America] named after him. So there’s huge links there, and when [Biden] comes to Ireland it would be a missed opportunity if we didn’t invite him here. If he could spend a day or two in Carlow, that would be fantastic and we could develop those links further” he added.