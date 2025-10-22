Horror has been expressed across the country in reaction to last night’s scenes in Dublin.

One garda was injured during a demonstration at CityWest and six people arrested – five men, two in their fifties with three in their forties, are due before the courts this morning on charges of public order offences while a woman aged in her fifties who was also arrested has been released without charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gardaí say operational activity at the scene of the incidents is ongoing, with a full policing and security operation remaining in place. An investigation is being led from an incident room at Clondalkin Garda Station. Two scenes remain preserved for forensic and technical examination.

The injured Garda has received hospital treatment and has since been discharged.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said last night; “An Garda Siochana facilitate peaceful protest on daily basis. This was obviously not a peaceful protest. The actions this evening can only be described as thuggery. This was a mob intent on violence against Gardaí. “I utterly condemn the attacks on Gardaí who did their jobs professionally and with great courage to keep people safe. Public order units, dog unit, mounted unit, air support and the water cannon were deployed along with front-line colleagues, which brought the situation to a conclusion. “We will now begin the process of identifying those who committed crimes and we will bring those involved in this violence to justice.” Eleven Gardaí from our locality were among 23 from the region to attend the scene – local Divisional Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe among them;

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/the-kclr-daily-divisional-roads-policing-inspector-paul-donohoe-on-attending-dublin-scene-22nd-oct-2025

Reaction

Independent Ireland Councillor for the area, Linda de Courcy, impacted joined our Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily:

My Lovely Horse took exception at the use of animals;

😡😡😡TERRIFIED HORSES FORCED TO TAKE PART IN VIOLENT CLASHES LAST NIGHT😡😡😡💔💔💔💔 We are saddened and disturbed by the use of innocent horses at last nights VIOLENT protest in City west This is another clear example of why horses are not suitable for urban living, these… pic.twitter.com/Z5otVAy7iN — My Lovely Horse Rescue (@MyLovelyHorseR) October 22, 2025

Cofounder of the organisation Martina Kenny spoke to KCLR;

Political Response:

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said; “I strongly condemn the violent disorder that unfolded in Citywest in Dublin this evening. I pay tribute to the frontline gardaí who acted courageously and quickly to restore order. The Minister for Justice and Garda Commissioner have briefed me on the operation, and I thank everyone for their work. An Garda Síochána protect us all and have a proud tradition of service to the Irish people. There can be no justification for the vile abuse against them, or the attempted assaults and attacks on members of the force that will shock all right-thinking people.”

Fine Gael’s Carlow Kilkenny Deputy Catherine Callaghan, who sits on the Justice Committee, witnessed what happened and said there was ‘no excuse’ for the action;

Carlow Kilkenny Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness says while we’re all entitled to free speech, there’s no place for violence as a reaction;

Deputy Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere outlined his stance;

Irish Freedom Party Chair, Kilkenny man Luke O’Connor too has been giving his views;

Stay tuned for more reaction and updates across the day and if you have something to add to the conversation please text or Whatsapp straight to studio on 083 306 96 96.