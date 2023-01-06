KCLR News
Number of people hospitalised after eating cannabis jellies in Tipperary area
Gardaí seized a significant amount of the 'Jolly Ranchers' jellies in a search of a house in Clonmel on New Year's Eve
A number of people have been hospitalised in the Tipperary region after eating cannabis jellies.
Gardaí seized a significant amount of the ‘Jolly Ranchers’ jellies, as well as vape oil and cash, after searching a house in Clonmel on New Year’s Eve.
They’re suspected to contain synthetic cannabinoids which can result in rapid heart rate, seizures, vomiting and hallucinations.
The HSE says there’s a high level of risk associated with THC edibles currently being sold illegally in Ireland.
Gardaí say anyone who has eaten the jellies and feels unwell should seek immediate medical attention.