Host of musicians lined up for Kilkenny City’s December Sounds

A host of musicians will be playing gigs at St. Canice’s Cathedral next month.

‘December Sounds’ is a government-funded series of concerts in the stunning venue from 20th to 22nd December as part of Yulefest Kilkenny.

Liam Ó Maonlaí, Cormac Begley, Bird On The Wire, Malojian, Seamus Fogarty and more local singers and musicians will be featuring.

All of the money from the tickets is going to charity too.

Andrea Keogh has been telling our Sue Nunn all about it on The Way It Is – listen back to their conversation in full here: