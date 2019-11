A good Samaritan in Graiguenamanagh had her house burgled at the weekend after answering the door to a woman who claimed to be looking for a lost dog.

The homeowner went out to help look for the dog for a few minutes but when she came home she realised she had been conned.

Her purse and a number of items of jewellery were missing.

Anyone with information contact GardaĆ­ in Thomastown.