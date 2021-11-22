House, business premises and van have windows smashed in three separate weekend incidents across Carlow

A number of incidents of criminal damage across Carlow are under investigation by Gardaí.

Between 4:30pm on Saturday and 11am Sunday the window of a commercial premises on Tullow Street in Carlow Town was smashed.

A rock was thrown through the window of a house at Parkwood in Tullow at 10pm on Saturday night.

While around the same time in Bagenalstown, the window of a white Mercedes van was smashed while parked in the driveway of a house in Fr Cummins Park.

Anyone with information should contact their local garda station.