House prices have risen again across both of our localities.

The latest Real Estate Alliance Average House Price Index shows that a second-hand three-bed semi in county Carlow rose by 2.75pc to €280,000 in the last three months.

While in Kilkenny a three-bed semi has increased by €12,000 to €322,803.

The average time taken to sell a home in both counties varies from three to five weeks.

Speaking to KCLR News Harry Southern from REA doesnt believe we are heading to another housing crash.

“No, that’s not going to happen this time and the reason is very simple. The banks and the lending institutions are very careful about who they lend money to it’s quite restrictive and in a lot of cases the people who are borrowing are you know they’re not putting in just 5% they’re putting in 15%, 20% or more and parents are obviously out there and helping out so the level of exposure isn’t anything like it was before”