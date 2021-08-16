KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Household items missing from home in Ahenure, Callan, Co Kilkenny
Both incidents happened last week
Gardaí in Callan are appealing for help with two incidents in the area last week.
A catalytic convertor was stolen from a Blue Toyota Yaris parked in a yard at Crossogue.
It happened sometime between 10 o clock last Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Separately, a range of household items was taken during the course of a break-in at Ahenure.
A tumble dryer, a washing machine, a kettle and a microwave went missing from the home some time on Wednesday.
Gardaí say a van or large vehicle would have been required to remove the items from the scene.
They’re urging anyone who saw anything unusual in the areas mentioned to contact them.