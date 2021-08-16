Household items missing from home in Ahenure, Callan, Co Kilkenny

Gardaí in Callan are appealing for help with two incidents in the area last week.

A catalytic convertor was stolen from a Blue Toyota Yaris parked in a yard at Crossogue.

It happened sometime between 10 o clock last Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Separately, a range of household items was taken during the course of a break-in at Ahenure.

A tumble dryer, a washing machine, a kettle and a microwave went missing from the home some time on Wednesday.

Gardaí say a van or large vehicle would have been required to remove the items from the scene.

They’re urging anyone who saw anything unusual in the areas mentioned to contact them.