Households and businesses in Kilkenny served by Bennettsbridge supply are being urged to conserve water for summer months

Homes and businesses being served by the Bennettsbridge water supply are being asked to cut down on their use.

Irish Water say the levels are low at local water sources.

It’s because of lower-than-average rainfall and increased demand as the weather warms up.

Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council are closely monitoring the water levels and taking remedial measures to maintain normal supplies but they are asking locals to reduce their water use.

Speaking about the situation, James O’Toole of Irish Water said:

“We are appealing to residents and businesses in the Bennettsbridge area to be mindful of how they use their water, as we have had a very dry period recently. As we move into the warmer summer months it’s important to that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water in the home.

“To help people do this we have developed an easy-to-use conservation calculator so they can work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more. The free calculator is available on the Irish Water www.water.ie/calculator where you can also find lots of useful water saving tips.”