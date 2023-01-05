Households in Carlow and Kilkenny are being urged to dispose of extra Christmas waste responsibly

Households across Carlow And Kilkenny produced nearly 30% more waste than usual over the Christmas.

That’s according to Carlow Climate Action Co-ordinator Jannette O’Brien.

She says it’s expected that we’ll create more waste during the holidays.

But she’s been telling KCLR that now’s the time to make sure it’s being disposed of properly.

Jannette says that includes not putting broken Christmas lights in with your rubbish:

“The Christmas lights stopped working during Christmas or the outdoor lights decided to give up the ghost. And a lot of people unfortunately are popping them into their black domestic waste bin. And they’re not thinking about it because WEEE is actually electrical. So WEEE is free is what we say. So WEEE is anything with a plug or a battery and any of your civic amenity sites will take them for free for you”