Housing Crisis Won’t Hinder Abbott Recruitment Drive

Abbott don’t expect housing to be an isssue as they look to hire 750 more people to work at their new high-tech factory in Kilkenny over the next year or so.

The sod was officially turned on the 30-thousand square metre medical device factory yesterday and it’s expected to be operational next summer.

The US multinational has already hired 50 people working locally and head of their H-R in Ireland, Waterford woman Margaret Morrissey says she’s confident they’ll be able to deal with any challenges the housing crisis might offer for re-locating staff.

The Mayor of Kilkenny, David Fitzgerald agrees that housing won’t be an issue in attracting new recruits to the area and says that the new housing estate planned for the western side of the city will help deal with any housing issues that creating 800 new jobs locally, might bring.